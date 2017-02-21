February 21, 2017

ONE NIGHT IN STOCKHOLM: Overnight Riots In Predominantly Immigrant Stockholm Suburb.

Ann Althouse asks: “What if Trump’s TV is some freaky Twilight-Zone thing and he can see the future?

Plus, from a friend on Facebook:

One day in Sweden makes the press corps grumble

They thought that Trump was caught in fantasy

One day in Sweden and the migrants rumble

Can’t be too careful with your company

I see Stockholm Syndrome sliding next to me.

Really, quite good. Right up there with One Night In Buckhead.