February 21, 2017
SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST:
Shot: California Braces for Unending Drought
—The New York Times, May 10, 2016.
Chaser: S.F. rainfall has now exceeded normal for a full season: Here are the numbers.
—The San Francisco Chronicle, today.
As the Wattsupwiththat.com eco-blog noted last week:
Remember all those predictions of a “permanent drought” in California? Those were examples of why three decades of climate alarmism has not convinced the American people to take severe measures to fight anthropogenic climate change: alarmists exaggerate the science, and are proven wrong — repeatedly. When will the Left learn that doomster lies do not work?
We’re only a month into her administration, but I’m sure President Hillary will help her fellow leftists dial the doomsday talk back a bit.
(Classical reference in headline.)