WHAT’S FUNNY IS, YALE’S BIG SELLING POINT IS . . . EXCLUSIVITY AND PRIVILEGE: Yale Bans Secret Society From Meeting Space Over ‘Exclusivity’ and ‘Privilege.’

But let’s run with this. I think we need legislation requiring the Ivy League to admit students by lottery, in the name of abolishing exclusivity and privilege. Or maybe we should just abolish the Ivy League. Because inequality!