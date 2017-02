WAPO’S MARGARET SULLIVAN WORRIES THAT TRUMP WILL “HUNT DOWN” REPORTERS.

You went full Eason Jordan, Margaret. Never go full Eason Jordan.

UPDATE: Hey, is this the new meme on the Journolist? “[CNN’s Chris] Cuomo: ‘Someone Will Get Hurt’ By Trump’s Attacks on Media.”

Everything old is new again at CNN!