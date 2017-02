IT’S THEIR WAY: The Usual People Plan ‘Not My President’s Day’ Protests In The Usual Places.

I’m curious to see how long the Professional Left can maintain this level of outrage. You can’t keep it cranked up to 11 forever, especially since Trump has yet to do anything truly outrageous like sign an ObamaCare repeal & replace bill, or defanging the IRS or EPA, or — and I’m giddy at this prospect — announcing his replacement for a retiring liberal member of the Supreme Court.