February 20, 2017

21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: For Generation Z, ‘Live Chilling’ Replaces Hanging Out in Person: Teens are finding their friends via video chat, in apps such as Houseparty, Fam and Kik. “It isn’t just that teens have phones, and that the infrastructure required to handle multiple simultaneous video streams is more accessible to developers than ever. It is also that teens aren’t getting out to socialize in real life like they once did. . . . To a large extent, all these technologies have been an adaptation to teens’ inability to access one another in person, says Jan Odiaga, assistant professor at Rush University College of Nursing in Chicago, who studies how technology influences activity levels in young people. The situation is worse than ever because of packed schedules, helicopter parenting and the decline of walkable neighborhoods.”