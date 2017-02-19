February 19, 2017

DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH: Headteacher is forced to work from home following death threats from Muslim parents over her ‘offensive clothes’ amid fears there is a ‘Trojan Horse’ plot to ‘Islamicise’ the school.

A primary school headteacher has been forced to work from home by death threats from Muslim parents who hate her western values.

Trish O’Donnell, head of Clarksfield Primary School in Oldham, has endured ‘harassment and intimidation’ in the form of ‘aggressive verbal abuse’ and ‘threats to blow up her car’ from parents pushing conservative Muslim values.

It is feared they are making a ‘Trojan Horse’ attempt to Islamicise the school.