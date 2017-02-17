February 17, 2017

GREAT MOMENTS IN GASLIGHTING. WASHINGTON POST: WE AREN’T BIASED! “Marty Baron, editor of the Washington Post, denies that his paper is out to get President Trump,” John Hinderaker writes at Power Line, quoting Baron’s hilarous claim that “I just look at it as a new administration that we should be covering as aggressively, as energetically as possible. If Hillary Clinton were in the White House, we would be doing the very same thing.”

George Allen and Bob McDonnell could not be reached for comment and/or howls of rueful laughter.