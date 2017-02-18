February 18, 2017

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Face the Nation host: Media has to take ownership for its own credibility issues. “Today’s media environment has gotten so poisonous that its customers no longer give their coverage much credibility. That poisonous atmosphere began long before Trump got elected president, but few can doubt that it’s reaching its nadir now — in large part because of that ‘hysterical coverage about every last little thing’ Dickerson mentions. Trump may have demonstrated a historical level of antagonism for a president to the media in yesterday’s presser, but the media has provided a historical level of antagonistic coverage of this presidency, too. The masks have slipped over the last several weeks; Dickerson’s honest enough to point it out.”