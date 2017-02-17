February 17, 2017

WELL, THAT’S PRETTY OBVIOUS BULLSHIT, ISN’T IT? WaPo editor: Would have covered Clinton the ‘same’ way as Trump.

The editor of the Washington Post, which staffed up its White House team to cover the new administration, said the paper would have covered a Hillary Rodham Clinton presidency with the same intensity as it has President Trump.

Cheered by journalists at a media roundtable in California late Tuesday, Marty Baron also said that despite some criticism, the Post is doing its job, not acting as the opposition.