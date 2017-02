OH, THAT’S DEPLORABLE: Donald Trump is freezing out the mainstream media. That should terrify you.

Quoted by Ace of Spades, who also has plenty of thoughts on the above headline, that’s from Chris Cillizza of the Washington Post, an institution that used to allow its employees to wear buttons that said “Yeah, I’m In The Media. Screw You,” so you’ll pardon me if I feel less than terrified. But perhaps therapy is in order for the DNC-MSM, now that the folie à deux is over.