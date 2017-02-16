February 16, 2017

FALSE CONCIOUSNESS: Boeing workers in South Carolina vote against union.

After years of bitter campaigning, the International Association of Machinists failed to sway the factory’s 3,000 workers to organize in a state profoundly hostile to organized labor. Of the approximately 2,800 workers who voted, 74 percent chose not to unionize.

“We are disheartened they will have to continue to work under a system that suppresses wages, fosters inconsistency and awards only a chosen few,” the machinists’ organizer, Mike Evans, said of workers at the plant in a statement announcing the defeat.