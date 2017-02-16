February 16, 2017

MY USA TODAY COLUMN: Adjunct Serfs: Trump Should Target Worker Exploitation at American Universities. “A growing army of administrators, standing on the backs of underpaid and overworked adjunct professors, is the kind of exploitative two-tier system that people on the left typically denounce. But now, although there’s a bit of support for graduate students and adjuncts who want to unionize, there’s nothing like the ‘Fight for 15’ movement aimed at ending this unfairness. And, weirdly, no school is hiring ‘adjunct administrators.’”