February 16, 2017

MY USA TODAY COLUMN: Adjunct Serfs: Trump Should Target Worker Exploitation at American Universities. “After all, Trump has spoken out on behalf of American workers victimized by outsourcing and abusive H1B “guest worker” visas. Universities’ move to replace full-time faculty jobs with poorly paid part-timers is something similar, and offers an opportunity for Trump to stand up on behalf of exploited workers in this important sector of the American economy. . . . It needs to be done. In the name of economic fairness!”