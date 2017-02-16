February 16, 2017

AN AUTONOMOUS PASSENGER DRONE SOUNDS LIKE A TERRIBLE IDEA: “As far as I know, there is no way of surviving a total (or perhaps even partial) motor or software failure on a drone like this. With an airplane or a helicopter, even if absolutely everything dies on you, you still have a reasonable chance (if you know what you’re doing) of landing the aircraft so that you’ll live, and maybe even walk away. With this drone, there’s simply nothing you could do—even if you were an experienced drone pilot, which most passengers won’t be.”