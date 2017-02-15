February 15, 2017

SORRY NOT SORRY: NY Times reporter apologizes for calling First Lady Melania Trump ‘a hooker’

“I want to take ownership of a mistake I made,” New York Times features writer Jacob Bernstein said on Twitter. “Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady.”

He continued, “My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely.”

Model Emily Ratajkowski revealed in a tweet Monday that an unidentified New York Times reporter called the first lady a “hooker.”

“Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker,'” the model tweeted.