February 15, 2017
SORRY NOT SORRY: NY Times reporter apologizes for calling First Lady Melania Trump ‘a hooker’
“I want to take ownership of a mistake I made,” New York Times features writer Jacob Bernstein said on Twitter. “Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady.”
He continued, “My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely.”
Model Emily Ratajkowski revealed in a tweet Monday that an unidentified New York Times reporter called the first lady a “hooker.”
“Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker,'” the model tweeted.
It’s difficult to take seriously an apology from a New York Times writer when it’s published on a Twitter account with barely over 10,000 followers.
But I guess the good news is that it’s no longer racist to call the First Lady a hooker.