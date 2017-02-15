February 15, 2017

WELL, THAT’S BECAUSE IT’S NOT: Poll: Majority of voters don’t think Trump’s executive order is a ‘Muslim ban.’

The Feb. 11-13 survey found 56 percent of registered voters deemed the order a “terrorist hot spot restriction,” while 37 percent said it was a “Muslim ban.”

Although more than half of the those polled do not believe the move was not an attempt to discriminate based on religion, a majority of the country disapproves of the executive order. Forty-six percent supported Trump’s Jan. 27 immigration order.