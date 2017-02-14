February 14, 2017

THEY TOLD ME THAT IF I VOTED FOR TRUMP, PERSECUTED ETHNICITIES WOULD BE FORCED TO WEAR HUMILIATING COLORED BADGES ON THEIR CLOTHING — AND THEY WERE RIGHT!

Students at Elizabethtown College this month are wearing white pins in the shape of puzzle pieces to remind them of their white privilege. The campaign was launched over the weekend by the Elizabethtown College Democrats, who say it aims to make students at the small and private liberal arts college in Pennsylvania more introspective about issues of race, especially in their predominantly white region of Lancaster County. “Discussions about race are often perceived as being only open to people of color, but I think it is just as important for white people to partake in conversations about race,” Aileen Ida, president of the College Democrats, told The College Fix via email.

Note to Elizabethtown College Democrats: Liberal Fascism was not written to be a how-to guide.

And as Rod Dreher recently noted, “I don’t believe the alt-right’s view of the world any more than I believe the [DNC-MSM-Hollywood-Academia] Cathedral’s. If the alt-right’s racist ideas are going to gain ground in American politics, they aren’t going to do it through my agency. But here’s what the Cathedral left needs to know: you aren’t going to be able to count on conservative people like me to help you oppose the alt-right, because you are their ‘respectable’ left-wing mirror image.”

Annual cost of attending Elizabethtown College: $56,200. Parents and students, choose where to spend your money wisely.