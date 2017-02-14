February 14, 2017

ARRIVING IN STYLE: B-21 Nuclear Bomber Recommended as New Air Force One by US Consulting Firm.

WWK said the arguments in favor of the B-21 include unsurpassed survivability because of the plane’s stealth, and protection against conventional and electronic attacks because of its advanced electronic systems.

The firm feels the B-21 can better deal with sophisticated surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) that might one day become available to radical Islamic terrorists. The bottom line is the survivability of Air Force One trumps all other considerations, including comfort.

Aviation experts say WWK’s recommendations won’t fly in the face of realities of the ground, the chief of which is the B-21 is optimized as a stealth bomber designed to destroy people and not transport people. Having the B-21 become a people carrier will require extensive refitting that will add enormously to the plane’s overall cost.