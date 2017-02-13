February 13, 2017

THIS IS WHY THEY THOUGHT THE TEA PARTY WAS ASTROTURF. BECAUSE THAT’S HOW THEY OPERATE. ‘Indivisible,’ With Ties to George Soros, Sows Division Against Trump, GOP Lawmakers. “Democrats who used to work on Capitol Hill are helping to disrupt Republican lawmakers’ town hall meetings across the country through a nationwide effort to oppose and ‘resist’ President Donald Trump’s agenda.”

And nothing says “authentic grassroots movement” like this pedigree:

Ezra Levin, a former staffer for Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, and his wife, Leah Greenberg, are the president and vice president of the Indivisible Guide’s board, respectively. Levin is also associate director of the Corporation for Enterprise Development, an anti-poverty nonprofit. Melissa Bradley, who sits on that group’s board, previously worked for Green for All, a group founded by liberal commentator and former Obama administration official Van Jones. She was appointed as a Soros Justice Fellow through the Open Society Foundations, which Soros founded. Greenberg previously worked for Humanity United, which is funded by Soros’ Open Society Institute. The secretary of Indivisible Guide, Angel Padilla, works for the National Immigration Law Center, which is funded by Soros through his Open Society Foundations. And treasurer Matt Traidi is the research team director for the Service Employees International Union, a major donor to and endorser of Democrat politicians, Capital Research Center notes.

As authentic as the Coffee Party, the Brownbaggers, The Other 95%, A New Way Forward, and the One Nation Movement.