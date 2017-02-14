February 14, 2017

DEMS IN DISARRAY: Hispanics are split in DNC race.

Latino Democrats are splitting their vote for Democratic National Committee chair, with 10 days to go until the election.

While former Labor Secretary Tom Perez is a leading contender for the race, many liberal Latinos are backing his main rival, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.).

“Obviously, as a Latina I’m interested in creating greater opportunities of representation for all people of color,” said Melissa Mark-Viverito, the New York City Council speaker who is backing Ellison.

“I do promote Latino candidates, but there should never be the assumption that one automatically supports a Latino candidate,” she added.

Perez has received top-level endorsements, including from former Vice President Joe Biden — an indication of support from former President Barack Obama.

But Ellison has attracted a large swath of the progressive wing of the party. And some major players are switching sides.