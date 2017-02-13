February 13, 2017

JOHN FUND: Washington Is Out to Get Steve Bannon. “NYT smear logic: If you mention the name of a fascist, just once, you must support fascism.” Plus:

In 2009, President Obama’s White House communications director, Anita Dunn, sought to restrict Fox News’ access to the White House. She even said, “We’re going to treat them the way we would treat an opponent.” The media’s outrage over that remark was restrained, to say the least.

All the people who tell me that Trump is impulsive, dishonest, and ignorant would have a stronger case if they weren’t constantly displaying impulsiveness, dishonesty, and ignorance themselves.