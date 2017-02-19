February 19, 2017
EIGHT YEARS AGO ON INSTAPUNDIT:
FREE SPEECH IN THE AGE OF OBAMA: “An Oklahoma City police officer wrongly pulled over a man last week and confiscated an anti-President Barack Obama sign the man had on his vehicle.” Plus this: “When I was on my way there, the Secret Service called me and said they weren’t going to ransack my house or anything … they just wanted to (walk through the house) and make sure I wasn’t a part of any hate groups.” Since when do government officials search homes to ensure the absence of impure political thoughts?
If something like this had happened with Bush, it would have been proof that fascism
was descendinghad descended upon America.
Likewise, Trump.