February 10, 2017

ANDREW SULLIVAN IS BACK: “We’ve seen this Trump-is-crazy trope many times, but I’ll give Sullivan credit for pushing it so hard he seems to want us to say he’s the one who sounds crazy. But what I really hate about this trope is the disrespect for the real people who live with mental disorders. If you value our culture of inclusiveness and diversity, why would you express your criticism of Trump by inviting us to think about how we should rightfully and justifiably insult and shun a person with mental illness?”

UPDATE: From the comments: “Not sure if one should take seriously Mr Sullivan’s opinion about medical matters, considering his previous deranged obsession with Sarah Palin’s pregnancy.”