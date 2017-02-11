February 11, 2017

THE OPEN HATRED IS REVEALING: Katie Pavlich: Progressives, Nordstrom, And The Moronic Crusade Against Ivanka Trump.

The Ivanka Trump brand is a victim of the Grab Your Wallet campaign, organized by leftist agitators who send mobs to intimidate companies and those who dare buy their products. It’s one thing for boycotters to refuse patronage to certain businesses for any reason as individuals, but bullying others into doing the same is a different story. Not to mention, it won’t be Ivanka Trump who suffers most from this wrath but instead everyday people working for the brand.

In their efforts and haste to make a statement about President Trump by going after his daughter, leftists, and particularly feminists, are depleting their own cause for tolerance by attacking a champion for women with a proven track record of female empowerment. They’re also eroding their ideological path into the White House.