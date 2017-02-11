February 11, 2017

WELL, SOCIOLOGISTS. A Sociologist’s View Of Free Speech.

That Katherine Cross’ last post was “Why Punching Nazis Is Not Only Ethical, But Imperative” shouldn’t put you off of reading what this sociologist, transfeminist, has to say about free speech. After all, who better to explain the Constitution?

Cross’ post takes liberals to task for ruining free speech by supporting it as a principle rather than a weapon to be used for, and against, evil. . . .

The problem for us is that impressionable people will not be put off by the obvious social justice dog whistles, the devolvement into tropes and logical fallacies, the flagrant mischaracterizations. Hold on to your brain cells, because this is a ride that needs to be taken to appreciate why people will take to the streets, engage in violence, all the while believing that they are the fighters for justice. They mean well, but this is the tripe they’re fed. And they like it.