February 11, 2017

THEY SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. Despite Berkeley Denials, Claims Surface of Student Rioters.

The “anti-fascist” group has come out to refute the claims made by University of California, Berkeley professor Robert Reich and the university’s administration and the police that only “outside agitators” participated in the riot last week at the university, claiming the rioters were indeed students of Berkeley.

A site called It’s Going Down, which provides a “platform for revolutionary anarchist, anti-fascist and autonomous anti-capitalist movements”, has published a first-person account about the violence that erupted at UC Berkeley after Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech was cancelled because of safety fears.

The author of the article dismisses the statements made by people claiming Berkeley students didn’t participate in the riots or they were hired by Yiannopoulos himself, writing “Of course there were students engaging in militant and combative tactics that night.”