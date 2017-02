STRIKE A POSE, THERE’S NOTHING TO IT:

Shot:

Chaser: Back to reality! The Obamas take off in Richard Branson’s private jet from their ten day island getaway—after taking a helicopter to the airport.

I don’t want to hear another goddamn word about Glenn Reynolds’ carbon footprint.