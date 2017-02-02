February 2, 2017

RIDE THE REUTERS RECURSION! Reuters Instructs Reporters To Cover Trump Like An Authoritarian Regime.

But on 9/11, when faced with an actual authoritarian regime? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Stephen Jukes, global news editor for Reuters, the British wire service, has ordered his scribes not to use the word terror to refer to the Sept. 11 atrocity, the Washington Post’s Howard Kurtz reports (second item). “We all know that one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter and that Reuters upholds the principle that we do not use the word terrorist,” Jukes writes in an internal memo. “To be frank, it adds little to call the attack on the World Trade Center a terrorist attack.”

Jukes tells Kurtz: “We’re trying to treat everyone on a level playing field.”