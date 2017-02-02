February 2, 2017
PUTINESQUE: Kremlin Critic Hospitalized With Similar Symptoms To 2015 Poison Scare.
A Kremlin critic whose sudden and severe illness in 2015 led to suspicions that he was poisoned has been hospitalized in Moscow with similar symptoms, his wife told RFE/RL.
Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. was hospitalized early on February 2 and placed in an intensive care unit “with symptoms similar to those he had two years ago,” Yevgenia Kara-Murza said in a Facebook message.
“His doctors describe his condition as critical,” she said. “He has low blood pressure [and] respiratory insufficiency, and the reason for this is yet again unclear.”
Kara-Murza abruptly fell ill on May 26, 2015, and was in critical condition for several days. He spent about two months in hospitals in Moscow and outside Washington, D.C.
Kara-Murza’s wife says that he is just back from several weeks in Russia.