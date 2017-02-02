February 2, 2017

PUTINESQUE: Kremlin Critic Hospitalized With Similar Symptoms To 2015 Poison Scare.

A Kremlin critic whose sudden and severe illness in 2015 led to suspicions that he was poisoned has been hospitalized in Moscow with similar symptoms, his wife told RFE/RL.

Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. was hospitalized early on February 2 and placed in an intensive care unit “with symptoms similar to those he had two years ago,” Yevgenia Kara-Murza said in a Facebook message.

“His doctors describe his condition as critical,” she said. “He has low blood pressure [and] respiratory insufficiency, and the reason for this is yet again unclear.”

Kara-Murza abruptly fell ill on May 26, 2015, and was in critical condition for several days. He spent about two months in hospitals in Moscow and outside Washington, D.C.