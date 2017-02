TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Ex-Utah teacher who sexually abused three students denied parole. “A former Utah teacher convicted of having sexual relationships with three male high school students will remain behind bars, a parole board said Wednesday. Brianne Altice will remain in prison for at least two more years and must attend sex offender treatment before a rehearing in April 2019, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole said.”