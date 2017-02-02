February 2, 2017

PUNCHING BACK TWICE AS HARD: GOP Uses Schumer’s Words Against Him:



Senate Democrats are in a rough spot.

It’s embarrassing enough that they have to fight Neil Gorsuch, a Supreme Court nominee whom they once unanimously supported. But now they must defend a position they spent all of last year blasting as indefensible.

Now Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has the unfortunate task of explaining his double standard. Somehow, he must show why leaving a Supreme Court seat vacant was wrong for Republicans but suddenly right for Democrats. It’s a tough job.

And Republicans aren’t making it any easier. They’ve launched a new supercut video of Democrat statements, interviews, and speeches protesting the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., treated Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland.

It’s a good primer on the strategic dangers of invoking principle in defense of naked politics.