January 31, 2017

QUEBEC SHOOTER UPDATE: Alexandre Bissonnette charged with 6 counts of 1st-degree murder.

Bissonnette made a brief court appearance around 6 p.m. ET Monday. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Feb. 21.

Provincial police are treating the attack as a terrorist act.

RCMP spokeswoman Camille Habel said Bissonnette could later face terrorism-related charges, depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Six men were killed and five people remain in hospital with injuries.