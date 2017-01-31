January 31, 2017
QUEBEC SHOOTER UPDATE: Alexandre Bissonnette charged with 6 counts of 1st-degree murder.
Bissonnette made a brief court appearance around 6 p.m. ET Monday. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Feb. 21.
Provincial police are treating the attack as a terrorist act.
RCMP spokeswoman Camille Habel said Bissonnette could later face terrorism-related charges, depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
Six men were killed and five people remain in hospital with injuries.
And that second suspect, reportedly from Morocco? Wrong man:
Another man, Mohamed Belkhadir, was arrested outside the mosque within minutes of the shooting. He was released after police confirmed he was a witness and not involved in the shooting.
He said he had been shovelling snow when he heard gunshots — when they stopped he entered the mosque to call 911.
“I saw the image of someone with a firearm, I didn’t know it was police. I thought it was a shooter who’d returned,” Belkhadir told Radio-Canada.
The man fled and police arrested him. He was released Monday.
Shortly after noon Monday, provincial police said that man was no longer a suspect, but rather a witness to the attack.
Glad that’s cleared up.