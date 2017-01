FAKE NEWS: Newsweek’s Jonathan Alter attempts legal analysis on Steve Bannon and the NSC, gets NUKED by Laurence Tribe.

UPDATE (From Ed): I’m so old, I remember when Alter had to be reminded of the language of the Constitution – by Tom Brokaw and the late Tim Russert, when Alter became Bush Derangement Syndrome Patient Zero at the end of the interminable election night of 2000.