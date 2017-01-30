January 30, 2017

IS THIS THE KIND OF PROTEST OBAMA FINDS “HEARTENING?” A Black Lives Matter Protester: ‘We Need to Start Killing People.’

This pre-school teacher wants to violently overthrow our government and our economy, in the name of Black Lives Matter. What a great message to be giving to the next generation, let alone to share on the internet. She screamed, “F**k white supremacy, f**k the U.S. empire, f**k your imperialist a** lives. That s**t gotta go.” She also yelled, “We need to start killing people. First off, we need to start killing the White House. The White House must die. The White House, your f**king White House, your f**king Presidents, they must go!”

I remember when “eliminationist rhetoric” was considered bad by the left, instead of aspirational. More here.