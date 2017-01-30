January 30, 2017

OH, CANADA: Canada says Quebec City mosque attack that killed 6 is terrorism.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge,” Justin Trudeau said in a statement. “It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”

The incident took place Sunday night. More than 50 people were in the mosque at the time of the assault. Police said two suspects were arrested and they don’t believe there are further suspected perpetrators at large.

The identities of the suspects were not released and a motive has not been been established. Mass shootings in Canada are relatively rare.