January 29, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE AND RADICAL CHIC: “George Washington University is no longer employing one of its most controversial researchers—a former al-Qaeda recruiter who spent three years in U.S. prison—after he was arrested on drug and prostitution charges in December.”

Earlier: “GWU’s ‘ex-jihadist’ Jesse Morton wants to dismantle ‘entire counterterrorism component of military-industrial complex.’”

The annual cost of attending GWU is $68,275. Parents and students, choose where to spend your money wisely.