January 28, 2017

WHY ARE BLUE STATES SO SEX-OFFENDER-FRIENDLY? Boston sex offenders too easy to lose. Of course, the “punishment” is . . . more money! “The Boston Police Department is set to receive a $130,000 Department of Justice grant to pay for overtime for cops to track sex offenders.”

To be fair, a lot of registered “sex offenders” are guilty of trivial offenses like having sex in public or peeing by the side of the road, things that don’t make them a threat. But clogging the list up with them makes it harder to keep track of the real predators.