January 27, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Dallas high school art teacher Payal Modi “has been placed on administrative leave after video surfaced showing her ‘shooting’ President Donald Trump inside a classroom while screaming, ‘Die!’…I wonder which offense the school district finds worst: a faux assassination or a teacher using a squirt gun on school property.”

Modi appears to be a woman of the left; at PJ Media, Megan Fox writes that “Adding irony to injury, Modi’s Instagram account featured this on her page recently, urging ‘kindness’ and ‘respect.’ Also littering Modi’s Instagram account are references to the Women’s March and the marchers’ pus*y fixation.”

I’m old enough to remember when the media believed that Sarah Palin’s clip art could magically kill, and that gun-related language should be treated as the equivalent of the N-word. Flash-forward to 2017 and the news segment that the Dallas CBS affiliate ran of the incident is a fascinating example of bias by omission. Apparently the reporters could find no one who objected to the incident or an angered Trump-voting parent to appear on camera; one giggling student they interviewed wants Modi back teaching ASAP because hey, botched joke, ya know?

I doubt that defense would have flown until very recently; just imagine the 50-point bold typeface JFK-flashback headlines that would have run, right up until last week: CLIMATE OF HATE: DALLAS TEACHER THREATENS TO ASSASSINATE OBAMA IN FRONT OF CLASS!

