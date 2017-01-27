January 27, 2017

SCOTT ADAMS ON TRUMP’S STRATEGY OF “OUTRAGE DILUTION:” “I’m having a fun time watching President Trump flood the news cycle with so many stories and outrages that no one can keep up. . . . You’re probably seeing the best persuasion you will ever see from a new president. Instead of dribbling out one headline at a time, so the vultures and critics can focus their fire, Trump has flooded the playing field. You don’t know where to aim your outrage. He’s creating so many opportunities for disagreement that it’s mentally exhausting. Literally.”

This is sort of like Obama’s “dense-pack strategy” for scandals, except that Obama deployed it with, well, scandals, and Trump is deploying it with presidential action.