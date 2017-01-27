January 27, 2017

OUT: “FAKE NEWS.” IN: FAKE VOTES: “Hillary Clinton garnered more than 800,000 votes from noncitizens on Nov. 8, an approximation far short of President Trump’s estimate of up to 5 million illegal voters but supportive of his charges of fraud. Political scientist Jesse Richman of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, has worked with colleagues to produce groundbreaking research on noncitizen voting, and this week he posted a blog in response to Mr. Trump’s assertion.”

We need a full and deep investigation into voting fraud, especially after the revelations spurred by Jill Stein’s recount in Michigan.