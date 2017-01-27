January 27, 2017

OF COURSE THEY ARE: Media Matters Is Trying To Influence Facebook’s News Judgment.

Left-wing activist organization Media Matters claims to be secretly working “behind the scenes” with Facebook to influence Facebook’s news judgment on the subject of “fake news,” according to a briefing book for donors obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Matter Matters, founded by Clinton hack David Brock and funded by left-wing financier George Soros, claims its “core mission” as an organization is “disarming right-wing misinformation.” This typically takes the form of attacking non-liberal news sources and playing defense for Democrat politicians and other prominent liberals. Leaked emails from the Clinton campaign revealed staffers discussing coordinating with Media Matters to push their message out into the media.

In the briefing book, Media Matters takes credit for pressuring Facebook into committing to fight fake news.