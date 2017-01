WAIT, THAT WASN’T THE NARRATIVE ON THE SUNDAY SHOWS: Poll: Voters liked Trump’s ‘America first’ address. “Dark. Negative. Divisive. That’s was the immediate narrative about President Donald Trump’s inaugural address. But many Americans liked it. A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows that the new president’s message is resonating with voters, refuting the idea that Trump bungled his first speech as commander in chief.”