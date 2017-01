OBAMA’S PARTING GIFT: Trillion-Dollar Deficits As Far As The Eye Can See.

To be fair, the spending problem didn’t originate with Obama. To be even more fair, the last President who tried to do something about our entitlement crisis — George W. Bush’s push for partial privatization of Social Security — was excoriated by Obama’s fellow Democrats for the attempt.

UPDATE: From the comments, “State Department freezes Obama’s $221m gift to Palestinians.“