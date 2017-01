WELL, POSSIBLY: Hugh Hewitt: Trump At Risk Of Impeachment If House Flips To Democrats In 2018. How likely is that? It doesn’t seem likely now, but . . .

Of course, Robert Reich has been claiming that the GOP establishment will impeach Trump because they’d rather have Pence. Seems like a recipe for party suicide to me, but that’s not to say they aren’t dumb enough to do something like that.