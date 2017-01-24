January 24, 2017

THIS MAKES TRUMP’S CONTINUED RELIANCE ON HIS PRIVATE SECURITY DETAIL SEEM LESS CRAZY, NO? Senior Secret Service agent suggests she wouldn’t take ‘a bullet’ for Trump.

One of Obama’s worst legacies is the complete destruction of the ideal of impartial public servants more committed to their jobs than to politics. Whether Obama actually destroyed that ideal, or simply revealed its hollowness, is not entirely clear, though it’s probably some of both. But the case for repealing civil service laws, which were based on that ideal, grows ever stronger with each new revelation of this sort.