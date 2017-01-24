January 24, 2017

MORE ON THAT SECRET SERVICE AGENT WHO SUGGESTED SHE WOULDN’T “TAKE A BULLET” FOR TRUMP: Glenn beat me to the punch on this one, but there’s another angle worth considering. It takes a special kind of commitment to join the Secret Service. You have to be willing to die — not for a noble cause, not for your home or family, not for a comrade in war, but for a person, a stranger, simply because they hold a particular office. I’m not certain I could make that kind of commitment, which is why I would never consider a job with the Secret Service. If Kerry O’Grady can’t make that kind of commitment, she needs to reconsider her job.