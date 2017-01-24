January 24, 2017
MICHAEL WALSH: Trump, Senate Ready to Rumble Over Spending Cuts.
Reagan ran against big government in general; Trump has run against corrupt Washington — and the fat cats of the GOP — very specifically. As previous presidents have learned, there’s something to be gained from placating powerful senators; but as LBJ showed, there’s even more to be achieved by beating them into submission by any means necessary. let’s hope Trump takes the latter course — losing even a symbolic round over discretionary spending to the Permanent Bipartisan Fusion Party at this point would be a serious error, especially given the big battles to come.
If Trump governs like a one-term president, he’ll be a two-term president. Vice-versa, and his own base will dump him in 2020.
Any governing coalition which has grown as large as the GOP has is going to feature serious fault lines — and bigly winners and losers as the faults settle.
Trump seems like the kind of fellow who prefers winning.