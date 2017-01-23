January 23, 2017

WELL, THERE’S A SHOCK: Federal workers fume over Trump’s vows to freeze hiring and shrink the government. They’re going to fume even more when he actually does it. Of course, Politico is on their side:



Now, the president is about to find out how much power these maligned workers have to slow or even short-circuit his agenda. Disgruntled employees can leak information to Capitol Hill and the press, and prod inspectors general to probe political appointees. They can also use the tools of bureaucracy to slow or sandbag policy proposals — moves that can overtly, or passive aggressively, unravel a White House’s best-laid plans.

Well, we’ll see, won’t we?