January 24, 2017

TRUE, BUT IT DOESN’T FIT THE NARRATIVE: Trump’s speech wasn’t divisive. He said he’d fight for all Americans.



He reached out directly and repeatedly to Americans who did not vote for him.

Trump addressed his remarks to “the forgotten men and women of our country,” who he said “will be forgotten no longer.” Who are these forgotten Americans? In Trump’s telling, they fall into two groups: the white working class living in the industrial heartland and poor, mostly African American, citizens living in America’s decimated inner cities.

One group voted for him; the other did not. On Friday, Trump promised to fight for them both.